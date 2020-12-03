EU Parliament approves Collective Redress Directive

This directive aims to create a standard model for representative action in all EU member states. This means that claims can be brought in individual countries in addition to all across the continent. This will likely facilitate cross-border collective actions and ensure that EU consumers can better defend their rights. As per common practice, the recently approved directive will enter into force 20 days after being published in the EU's Office Journal. Subsequently, EU member states will have 24 months to find a place for the directive in its national law and a further period of 6 months to implement it. Member states retain autonomy on deciding how to transpose this directive into national law and determine its own procedural elements and application mechanisms. These changes can be expected to be in full effect in the EU from mid-2023 onwards. There is a slight speck of controversy as some facets of the directive are new to some member states. The rules set out in the directive will apply to representative actions that are filed starting from its date of application.