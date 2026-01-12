EU Parliament takes a side, bans all Iran diplomats, reps from its premises as anti-govt protests rage on

European Parliament, on Monday, banned all diplomatic staff and other representatives of Iran from all European parliament premises amid the ongoing anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic – which has entered its third week.

"It cannot be business as usual. As the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty, today I have taken the decision to ban all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises. This House will not aid in legitimising this regime that has sustained itself through torture, repression and murder," EU Parliament president Roberta Metsola posted on X.

Iran has been roiled by protests since 28 December. What started as an unrest after the Iranian rial collapsed and prices surged, significantly impacting living costs – quickly spread across the country and turned into a call for the ouster of the Ayatollah Khamenei-led government in the Islamic Republic.

Crowds set fire to the streets and chanted “Death to Khamenei”, directly challenging the supreme leader, who holds ultimate authority over the nation’s religious and state affairs.

Earlier in the day, the Khamenei-led government mobilised akhs of pro-govt supporters in show of power and retaliation to civilian protests.

Thousands of Iranians filled a major square in central Tehran on Monday to support the Islamic republic and mourn security forces killed during protests, state television pictures showed.

People waving Iran's flag packed the capital's Enghelab (Revolution) Square as prayers were read for victims of what the government has termed "riots".