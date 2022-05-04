EU plans to block Russians from buying European real estate

Many Russian billionaires have acquired property in the EU since the collapse of the Soviet Union as they shifted some or most of their wealth outside their homeland. Roman Abramovich owns a 26,000 square-foot chateau in France with a rooftop pool, while Suleiman Kerimov has been linked to the high-end property in the nation with a tennis court and giant oval outdoor pool.

