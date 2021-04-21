The European Union plans to overhaul its entire economy this decade with more than a dozen green laws to enact stricter climate goals.

A legislative package to be unveiled in June will reinforce carbon pricing mechanisms, foster energy savings, increase the production of renewable energy, boost sustainable transport and curb imports of products that drive deforestation, EU climate czar Frans Timmermans told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. The goal is to ensure that the 27-nation bloc meets a tighter target to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 55% by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

The “package will arguably be the most comprehensive legislative framework in the world addressing climate," Timmermans said during a hearing of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. “We need to gather all possible forces in the fight against climate change, abroad and at home."

Timmermans’ testimony offered the most comprehensive preview of the planned legislation so far. His comments came two days before U.S. President Joe Biden’s virtual summit of global leaders convened to spur more ambition in the fight against global warming before the next round of United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in November.

Europe, which aims to be the world’s first continent to reach climate neutrality by 2050, already adopted in December a more ambitious commitment to cut greenhouse gases by 55% by the end of this decade under the Paris Agreement. The bloc is now finalizing talks to embed that goal into a binding law before proposing the set of legislation in June.

Here are some key points of the legislative package, according to Timmermans:

- Strengthening and expanding the EU carbon market and setting more ambitious national targets in sectors not covered by the emissions cap-and-trade program

- Restoring European forests;

- Increasing renewable energy and energy efficiency targets;

- Tougher CO2 standards for cars;

- Further deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure;

- Higher taxation on most polluting fuels;

- Full-fledged scheme for hydrogen certification;

- Measure to impose a carbon price on some imported goods, or Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism; and

- Curtailing the import of products that drive deforestation or forest degradation around the world.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

