The European Union plans to overhaul its entire economy this decade with more than a dozen green laws to enact stricter climate goals.
A legislative package to be unveiled in June will reinforce carbon pricing mechanisms, foster energy savings, increase the production of renewable energy, boost sustainable transport and curb imports of products that drive deforestation, EU climate czar Frans Timmermans told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. The goal is to ensure that the 27-nation bloc meets a tighter target to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 55% by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.
Bharat Biotech wants maximum price of covaxin to recover costs3 min read . 20 Apr 2021
‘From collaboration to take over, it took 6 months to reach Byju’s deal’4 min read . 12:49 AM IST
Lockdown in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray will announce today, says Minister1 min read . 05:33 AM IST
Rajasthan govt extends Sec144 in the whole state till 22 May1 min read . 20 Apr 2021
The “package will arguably be the most comprehensive legislative framework in the world addressing climate," Timmermans said during a hearing of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. “We need to gather all possible forces in the fight against climate change, abroad and at home."
Timmermans’ testimony offered the most comprehensive preview of the planned legislation so far. His comments came two days before U.S. President Joe Biden’s virtual summit of global leaders convened to spur more ambition in the fight against global warming before the next round of United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in November.
Also See: Biden to Pledge Cutting Global Warming Emissions in Half
Europe, which aims to be the world’s first continent to reach climate neutrality by 2050, already adopted in December a more ambitious commitment to cut greenhouse gases by 55% by the end of this decade under the Paris Agreement. The bloc is now finalizing talks to embed that goal into a binding law before proposing the set of legislation in June.
Here are some key points of the legislative package, according to Timmermans:
- Strengthening and expanding the EU carbon market and setting more ambitious national targets in sectors not covered by the emissions cap-and-trade program
'Vaccine free for all above 18', says UP CM Yogi Adityanath1 min read . 06:03 AM IST
High time to motivate vaccine-hesitant parents in fight against Covid4 min read . 06:01 AM IST
US 'very closely' tracking course of COVID-19 outbreak in India2 min read . 05:56 AM IST
The US has a clear warning for emerging markets4 min read . 05:46 AM IST
- Restoring European forests;
- Increasing renewable energy and energy efficiency targets;
- Tougher CO2 standards for cars;
- Further deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure;
- Higher taxation on most polluting fuels;
- Full-fledged scheme for hydrogen certification;
- Measure to impose a carbon price on some imported goods, or Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism; and
- Curtailing the import of products that drive deforestation or forest degradation around the world.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.