Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU plans to overhaul economy, drafts more than a dozen green laws

EU plans to overhaul economy, drafts more than a dozen green laws

Premium
EU plans to overhaul economy, drafts more than a dozen green laws
2 min read . 06:35 AM IST Bloomberg

The European Union plans to overhaul its entire economy this decade with more than a dozen green laws to enact stricter climate goals.

The European Union plans to overhaul its entire economy this decade with more than a dozen green laws to enact stricter climate goals.

A legislative package to be unveiled in June will reinforce carbon pricing mechanisms, foster energy savings, increase the production of renewable energy, boost sustainable transport and curb imports of products that drive deforestation, EU climate czar Frans Timmermans told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. The goal is to ensure that the 27-nation bloc meets a tighter target to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 55% by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

TRENDING STORIES See All

A legislative package to be unveiled in June will reinforce carbon pricing mechanisms, foster energy savings, increase the production of renewable energy, boost sustainable transport and curb imports of products that drive deforestation, EU climate czar Frans Timmermans told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. The goal is to ensure that the 27-nation bloc meets a tighter target to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 55% by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The “package will arguably be the most comprehensive legislative framework in the world addressing climate," Timmermans said during a hearing of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. “We need to gather all possible forces in the fight against climate change, abroad and at home."

Timmermans’ testimony offered the most comprehensive preview of the planned legislation so far. His comments came two days before U.S. President Joe Biden’s virtual summit of global leaders convened to spur more ambition in the fight against global warming before the next round of United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in November.

Also See: Biden to Pledge Cutting Global Warming Emissions in Half

Europe, which aims to be the world’s first continent to reach climate neutrality by 2050, already adopted in December a more ambitious commitment to cut greenhouse gases by 55% by the end of this decade under the Paris Agreement. The bloc is now finalizing talks to embed that goal into a binding law before proposing the set of legislation in June.

Here are some key points of the legislative package, according to Timmermans:

- Strengthening and expanding the EU carbon market and setting more ambitious national targets in sectors not covered by the emissions cap-and-trade program

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

US President Joe Biden plans to cut at least 50% greenhouse emissions by 2030

1 min read . 06:27 AM IST
Premium

'Vaccine free for all above 18', says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

1 min read . 06:03 AM IST
Premium

High time to motivate vaccine-hesitant parents in fight against Covid

4 min read . 06:01 AM IST
Premium

US 'very closely' tracking course of COVID-19 outbreak in India

2 min read . 05:56 AM IST

- Restoring European forests;

- Increasing renewable energy and energy efficiency targets;

- Tougher CO2 standards for cars;

- Further deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure;

- Higher taxation on most polluting fuels;

- Full-fledged scheme for hydrogen certification;

- Measure to impose a carbon price on some imported goods, or Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism; and

- Curtailing the import of products that drive deforestation or forest degradation around the world.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.