EU pledges to spend over $1 billion on arms for Ukraine, member states

The EU has already signed off on €3.6 billion in spending under its defense-finance vehicle, the European Peace Facility. That accounts for roughly half the total funding for the EPF for the 2021-27 period. EU capitals late last year agreed in principle to earmark an additional €2 billion for this year, although Hungary has pushed to shift spending away from Ukraine. Funding decisions require the backing of all 27 EU member states.

