EU pledges to spend over $1 billion on arms for Ukraine, member states
- Defense ministers plan to add more than $1 billion to funding for military purchases.
BRUSSELS—The European Union plans to spend at least $1.1 billion on ammunitions for Ukraine and rebuilding member countries’ stocks, after a year of supporting Kyiv’s war against Russia.
Before Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, the 27-country bloc shunned financing weapons or supporting lethal assistance to other nations. Members have funded their defense and foreign military support either directly or through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a separate alliance to which most EU countries belong.
Soon after Russia’s invasion in February 2022, the EU broke that longstanding taboo and said it would reimburse a portion of its members’ military donations to Ukraine. Since then, the EU has increased the funding it is devoting to defense.
EU defense ministers, who met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Stockholm on Wednesday, said they would propose giving Ukraine more ammunition from EU members’ stocks and using bloc funding to help replenish those supplies.
“We are in war times and we have to have, I am sorry to say, a war mentality," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. He said the ministers would propose spending 1 billion euros, equivalent to around $1.1 billion, on ammunition when national leaders meet at a summit later this month.
The EU has already given members €450 million for ammunition supplied to Ukraine but needs to supply “more and faster," Mr. Borrell said.
The EU’s efforts will be aimed at getting countries to dig into their stocks of 155mm shells, the NATO standard artillery munition, for Ukraine, while boosting the region’s industrial capacity to replace those shells.
Mr. Stoltenberg lauded efforts by EU and NATO members to boost arms production but said supplies to Ukraine had depleted stockpiles. “Of course, in the long run, that is not sustainable," he said.
The war in Ukraine is consuming ammunition at rates unseen since World War II. Ukrainian forces have been firing around 6,000 artillery shells a day, according to experts and intelligence officials. At the height of the fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas area, Russia was using more ammunition in two days than the entire stock of the British military, according to the Royal United Services Institute, a U.K. defense think tank.
Ukrainian officials said Wednesday that they believed that the military needed at least 356,300 shells a month, which would use up 60% of Ukraine’s available artillery systems.
Mr. Borrell said the EU prefers that purchases are from European producers because the bloc needs to support its defense industry, although if members quickly buy new ammunition to replace supplies sent to Ukraine, “I am not going to ask them, where did you buy it?"
EU diplomats said there had been informal discussions with Norway, which isn’t a bloc member, regarding the spending plan, and the talks could extend to the U.K., Canada and the U.S., which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is currently visiting.
The EU has already signed off on €3.6 billion in spending under its defense-finance vehicle, the European Peace Facility. That accounts for roughly half the total funding for the EPF for the 2021-27 period. EU capitals late last year agreed in principle to earmark an additional €2 billion for this year, although Hungary has pushed to shift spending away from Ukraine. Funding decisions require the backing of all 27 EU member states.
Europe’s defense industry is fragmented across many companies and countries, a situation the region’s leaders have often tried to reverse with greater coordination and consolidation.
There are 15 companies in Europe that can supply the required ammunition, Mr. Borrell said. “The defense industry has to produce more," he said.
NATO members’ lack of shells follows decades during which the countries’ forces planned for asymmetric warfare against unsophisticated opponents, like the Taliban in Afghanistan, rather than more traditional ground battles currently happening in Ukraine. A yearslong drought in European arms orders meant that many defense companies had decommissioned production lines for large-caliber ammunition.
In December, Czechoslovak Group AS, a Czech company that produces a large portion of Europe’s shells, estimated that Ukraine was using up to 40,000 NATO-standard 155mm artillery shells each month, while the entire annual production of such projectiles in Europe was around 300,000.
European companies are now starting to increase capacity.
On Wednesday, French defense and technology company Thales SA said it was looking into restarting a production line for 120 mm ammunition, used in mortars and tanks, which has been dormant for 10 years.
Germany’s Rheinmetall AG recently said that its capacity for producing 155mm artillery rounds can be ramped up to between 450,000 and 500,000 a year.
BAE Systems PLC, Europe’s largest defense contractor, recently signed a contract worth the equivalent of $2.8 billion to supply the U.K. with ammunition. The British company will invest tens of millions to modernize its production lines and increase capacity under the deal.
Ammunition, often considered a simple product compared with new military gear, can be complex to produce and demands high attention to safety.
—Laurence Norman contributed to this article.