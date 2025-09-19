EU proposes new sanctions against Russia after chief Ursula von der Leye's call with Trump, says want to ‘speed up…’

The European Commission said Friday it has presented a fresh package of sanctions against Russia for approval by member states, as the bloc seeks to up the pressure on Moscow over the war on Ukraine.

Following her conversation with Trump this week, von der Leyen said the commission wanted to speed up "the phase-out of Russian fossil imports" – which the bloc had previously planned to eliminate by the end of 2027, reported AFP.

The finalisation of the latest package comes after US President Donald Trump demanded that allies stop buying Russian oil and slap tariffs on China – before he reportedly moves with imposing punitive measures against Moscow.

Sanctions in the EU need the unanimous approval of all 27 of its member states.

What will the new EU sanctions target? The new measures target the ban of Russian LNG imports into the bloc, reported AFP. The fresh sanctions come amid EU's already existing ban on most Russian oil – slashing the share of imports from 29 percent in early 2021 to two percent by mid-2025.

The EU had previously planned a phase-out by January 1, 2028, but Trump has repeatedly urged the bloc to end Russian energy purchases faster before he does anything further to pressure Moscow.

The proposed sancrions will also target more of Russia's shadow tanker fleet and cryptocurrency.

Although Von der Leyen and Kallas did not give full details of the new sanctions, officials aware of the matter said it would also target Russian and central Asian banks, Chinese refineries and special economic zones.

"We can confirm that the commission has adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia, the 19th package," commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho told a press conference in Brussels.

The 18 rounds of European sanctions imposed since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022 have sought to sap its war chest with everything from asset freezes to a near-complete ban on importing Russian oil.

Despite a push to end decades of European dependency, Russia still supplied 19 percent of the EU's gas in 2024 – down from 45 percent before the war.