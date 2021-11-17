The European Union's drug regulator said on Wednesday it could issue an opinion on Novavax 's COVID-19 vaccine "within weeks" if the data it has received so far is sufficient to show the shot's effectiveness and safety.

The vaccine, called Nuvaxovid or NVX-CoV2373, has been under a rolling review since February making the speedy timeline for potential approval possible, the European Medicines Agency said. If approved, the shot would be the region's fifth.

Earlier this month, Novavax received its first emergency use authorisation from Indonesia. Novavax also filed an application for approval of the vaccine in Canada and the European Medicines Agency.

