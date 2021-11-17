EU regulator expects decision on Novavax COVID-19 shot in weeks

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The European Union's drug regulator said on Wednesday it could issue an opinion on Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine "within weeks" if the data it has received so far is sufficient to show the shot's effectiveness and safety.

The vaccine, called Nuvaxovid or NVX-CoV2373, has been under a rolling review since February making the speedy timeline for potential approval possible, the European Medicines Agency said. If approved, the shot would be the region's fifth.

