OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2021, 09:05 PM IST Reuters

  • It is not yet clear whether there is a causal association between vaccination and the reports of immune thrombocytopenia, European Medicines Agency said
  • It said it would assess reports of the condition in people who had received Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines

The European Union's drugs regulator is investigating whether any of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the bloc might be linked to a blood clotting deficiency that can cause internal bleeding.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that several cases of immune thrombocytopenia, a lack of platelets in the blood that can lead to bleeding and bruising, had been reported under its vaccine safety monitoring process.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: AFP

AstraZeneca says 'no evidence' of higher blood clots risk from Covid vaccine

1 min read . 08:56 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

Hungary emerges as an EU vaccination star amid surging cases

1 min read . 08:40 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Pandemic forces apartment size expansion by 5% in Navi Mumbai

1 min read . 08:23 PM IST
A man wearing a protective mask walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai, India

Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike this year, adds over 15,800 Covid cases

1 min read . 08:21 PM IST

"It is not yet clear whether there is a causal association between vaccination and the reports of immune thrombocytopenia," EMA said.

The agency said it would assess reports of the condition in people who had received the Pfizer/BioNTech , AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines.

European vaccination programmes have been upset in the last two weeks by reports that recipients of the AstraZeneca inoculation have suffered blood clots.

EMA has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view that was echoed by the World Health Organisation on Friday. AstraZeneca also said it had found no evidence of increased risk of deep-vein thrombosis.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Reuters

Hungary emerges as an EU vaccination star amid surging cases

2 min read . 08:40 PM IST
Photo: AFP

AstraZeneca says 'no evidence' of higher blood clots risk from Covid vaccine

2 min read . 08:56 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout