Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

Photo: AFP
1 min read . 09:05 PM IST Reuters

  • It is not yet clear whether there is a causal association between vaccination and the reports of immune thrombocytopenia, European Medicines Agency said
  • It said it would assess reports of the condition in people who had received Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines

The European Union's drugs regulator is investigating whether any of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the bloc might be linked to a blood clotting deficiency that can cause internal bleeding.

The European Union's drugs regulator is investigating whether any of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the bloc might be linked to a blood clotting deficiency that can cause internal bleeding.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that several cases of immune thrombocytopenia, a lack of platelets in the blood that can lead to bleeding and bruising, had been reported under its vaccine safety monitoring process.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Senior TMC leaders summoned by CBI, ED in ponzi scam cases

1 min read . 09:37 PM IST

India, China hold in-depth talks to address remaining issues in eastern Ladakh

3 min read . 09:37 PM IST

Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

2 min read . 09:15 PM IST

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

1 min read . 09:11 PM IST

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday that several cases of immune thrombocytopenia, a lack of platelets in the blood that can lead to bleeding and bruising, had been reported under its vaccine safety monitoring process.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Senior TMC leaders summoned by CBI, ED in ponzi scam cases

1 min read . 09:37 PM IST

India, China hold in-depth talks to address remaining issues in eastern Ladakh

3 min read . 09:37 PM IST

Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

2 min read . 09:15 PM IST

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

1 min read . 09:11 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"It is not yet clear whether there is a causal association between vaccination and the reports of immune thrombocytopenia," EMA said.

The agency said it would assess reports of the condition in people who had received the Pfizer/BioNTech , AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines.

European vaccination programmes have been upset in the last two weeks by reports that recipients of the AstraZeneca inoculation have suffered blood clots.

EMA has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view that was echoed by the World Health Organisation on Friday. AstraZeneca also said it had found no evidence of increased risk of deep-vein thrombosis.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.