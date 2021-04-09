Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU regulator investigating blood clots after J&J Covid vaccine

EU regulator investigating blood clots after J&J Covid vaccine

Premium
Photo: AFP
1 min read . 06:07 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Four serious cases of unusual clots accompanied by low blood platelets, one of which was fatal, have emerged after vaccination with the J&J shot, the EMA
  • Though J&J’s shot is approved in the EU, its rollout in the bloc isn’t expected to start until later this month

The European Union’s drug regulator said it has started a safety review to assess cases of blood clots in people who received Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The European Union’s drug regulator said it has started a safety review to assess cases of blood clots in people who received Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Four serious cases of unusual clots accompanied by low blood platelets, one of which was fatal, have emerged after vaccination with the J&J shot, the European Medicines Agency said Friday. One happened during a clinical trial -- at the time, J&J said it had found no evidence the vaccine was at fault -- and three others occurred in the U.S., where the shot is being widely used.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Four serious cases of unusual clots accompanied by low blood platelets, one of which was fatal, have emerged after vaccination with the J&J shot, the European Medicines Agency said Friday. One happened during a clinical trial -- at the time, J&J said it had found no evidence the vaccine was at fault -- and three others occurred in the U.S., where the shot is being widely used.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Though J&J’s shot is approved in the EU, its rollout in the bloc isn’t expected to start until later this month. Still, the EU is relying on the one-shot vaccine to boost its immunization drive amid restrictions in some countries on use of the AstraZeneca Plc shot. Separately, the regulator said it doesn’t yet have enough evidence to approve the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

J&J representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The drugmaker’s vaccine uses similar technology to AstraZeneca’s shot, which EU and U.K. drug regulators have linked to an extremely rare blood-clotting disorder.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.