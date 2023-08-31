EU rejects seizure of power by force in Gabon, calls for restraint1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 06:26 PM IST
The challenges facing Gabon must be resolved in accordance with the principles of the rule of law, constitutional order and democracy, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said
Calling restraint from all parties in Gabon, the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rejected the seizure of power by military junta, Reuters reported Thursday.
