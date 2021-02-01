OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU says AstraZeneca to deliver 9 million more vaccine doses
A Moroccan nurse prepares to administer a vial of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to a health worker (AP)
A Moroccan nurse prepares to administer a vial of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to a health worker (AP)

EU says AstraZeneca to deliver 9 million more vaccine doses

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 12:28 AM IST Bloomberg

  • The company will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled and expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe
  • AstraZeneca previously said that issues at a plant in Belgium meant deliveries this quarter would be less than half of what was initially planned

AstraZeneca Plc will deliver 9 million additional vaccine doses to the European Union in the first quarter of this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

The company will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled and expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe, von der Leyen said on Twitter. The extra doses will bring the total to 40 million for the first quarter, she said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

EU looks to bolster future health response amid vaccine snags

2 min read . 12:50 AM IST
The shots can be used once the WHO approves the AstraZeneca inoculation for emergency use

Indonesia to get up to 23.1 million AstraZeneca shots via Covax

1 min read . 12:44 AM IST
Photo: HT

Railrestro to resume food delivery in trains from Monday

1 min read . 12:39 AM IST
A Moroccan nurse prepares to administer a vial of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to a health worker

EU says AstraZeneca to deliver 9 million more vaccine doses

1 min read . 12:28 AM IST

AstraZeneca previously said that issues at a plant in Belgium meant deliveries this quarter would be less than half of what was initially planned. The relatively slow start of the EU’s immunization drive led to a messy political dispute last week over European export restrictions on vaccines.

The EU’s drug regulator cleared a Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Friday. It’ll be the third vaccine available in the EU after shots from Pfizer and Moderna, potentially easing a shortage of shots as the EU trails the U.K. and the U.S. in vaccinations.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout