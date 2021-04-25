OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU says will 'respond rapidly' to assist Covid-hit India

The EU is preparing rapid assistance for India as it copes with a growing Covid-19 crisis that has seen infections and deaths hit record highs, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

"Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India's request for assistance via the EU civil protection mechanism."

The mechanism allows European Union countries to coordinate their aid in cases of emergency.

EU commissioner for humanitarian aid Janez Lenarcic said oxygen and medicine contributions were already being coordinated from member states.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier Sunday her government was preparing emergency aid for India.

There were no immediate details on what would be offered by Germany, the EU's biggest economy, but Der Spiegel weekly has reported that the country's armed forces had received a request to help organise oxygen supplies.

India's healthcare system has struggled to cope with the huge surge in infections, with reports of severe oxygen and medicine shortages and patients' families pleading for help on social media.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
In a survey that the Indian Journal of Psychiatry conducted last year, nearly 48% respondents showed anxiety or depression and 74% showed moderate stress.Premium Premium

Grief, fear, anger in covid country

9 min read . 08:52 PM IST
Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged that the UK would do ‘all it can’ to help India.Premium Premium

Britain sending ventilators, oxygen to India

1 min read . 08:51 PM IST
BMTC and KSRTC buses.Premium Premium

Bengaluru logs over 20,000 new covid-19 cases, 77 fatalities

1 min read . 08:39 PM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is procuring cryogenic containers for transporting liquid medical oxygen and has contracted nine such containers.Premium Premium

State-run oil firms to set up medical oxygen generation plants at 93 locations

1 min read . 08:34 PM IST

The vast nation of 1.3 billion people recorded 349,691 fresh cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours -- the highest since the start of the pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout