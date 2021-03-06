OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU seeks access to US produced AstraZeneca vaccines: Report

EU seeks access to US produced AstraZeneca vaccines: Report

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
 1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2021, 04:07 PM IST Reuters

  • We trust that we can work together with the US to ensure that vaccines produced or bottled in the US for the fulfilment of vaccine producers' contractual obligations with the EU will be fully honoured, EU said
  • Officials blame the slow progress in part on supply problems with manufacturers

The European Union will urge the United States to permit the export of millions of doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as it scrambles to bridge supply shortfalls, the Financial Times reported.

The 27-nation EU also wants Washington to ensure the free flow of shipments of crucial vaccine ingredients needed in European production, the FT report on Saturday said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Anti-coup protesters flash the three-fingered sign of resistance during a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar

UN calls on ASEAN states to leverage Myanmar military to protect human rights

1 min read . 03:55 PM IST
The suspicious car carrying gelatin found outside Mukesh Ambani residence Antilia, has been taken to custody by CBI, in Mumbai

Mumbai police are capable of probing Mansukh Hiren's death: Shiv Sena

2 min read . 03:51 PM IST
Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu.

Anurag Kashyap restarts Dobaaraa shoot with Taapsee Pannu after I-T raids, sends love to haters

2 min read . 03:48 PM IST
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin's visit Austin’s visit is expected be part of a larger swing through Indo-Pacific region countries.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin set to visit India later this month

1 min read . 03:42 PM IST

"We trust that we can work together with the US to ensure that vaccines produced or bottled in the US for the fulfilment of vaccine producers' contractual obligations with the EU will be fully honoured," the FT quoted the European Commission as saying.

EU countries started inoculations at the end of December, but are moving at a far slower pace than other rich nations, including former member Britain and the United States.

Officials blame the slow progress in part on supply problems with manufacturers.

The European Commission and Italy this week blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has been under fire in the EU for its delayed supplies of shots to the 27-nation bloc, which ordered 300 million doses by the end of June. "We are working 24/7 to improve delivery and hopefully catch up to the expectations for Q2," AstraZeneca's CEO Pascal Soriot told EU lawmakers in a public hearing in February. The EU is also planning to extend its export authorisation scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, two EU sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Under the scheme, companies must get an authorisation before exporting COVID-19 shots, and may have export requests denied if they do not respect their EU supply commitments.

The European Commission and AstraZeneca were not immediately available for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout