EU Seeks to Reduce Africa’s China Dependency With Funding Plan

The European Union is selling its €150 billion ($162 billion) investment plan for Africa as a way to help reduce the continent’s reliance on Chinese loans that have saddled countries with debt, a senior official said.

Bloomberg
Published18 Oct 2024, 12:17 AM IST
EU Seeks to Reduce Africa’s China Dependency With Funding Plan
EU Seeks to Reduce Africa’s China Dependency With Funding Plan

The European Union is selling its €150 billion investment plan for Africa as a way to help reduce the continent’s reliance on Chinese loans that have saddled countries with debt, a senior official said. 

Jutta Urpilainen, the bloc’s commissioner for international partnerships, said the EU has a powerful marketings message for Global Gateway program, which aims to compete with the China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which as generated more than $120 billion of government-backed loans to African nations. 

The Chinese funding, however, came with accusations of debt traps, exploitation and corruption — charges that were bolstered when a wave of debt distress swept Africa in recent years and three countries defaulted.

“What I see as an impact of Chinese activities in Africa is a huge dependency on China, so that if you look at the many African countries, their debt levels are very high, a huge amount of their revenues actually go to debt servicing,” Urpilainen said in an interview in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. “In contrast, our goal is to support Africa in standing on its own feet.”

Under the Global Gateway program, the EU is investing in transport, energy and digital projects, as well as education and health, she said. 

But the program is still in an early stage compared to the decade-old Belt and Road Initiative. It also relies on a more complex structure that relies on leveraging resources from EU member states and multilateral organizations. 

Urpilainen was in Addis Ababa, which serves as the headquarters for the African Union, for meetings with officials from the continental body, including AU Commission Chairman Faki Mahamat 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 12:17 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldEU Seeks to Reduce Africa’s China Dependency With Funding Plan

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    472.05
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -14.75 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.35
    03:58 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.9 (-1.87%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.50
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -8.35 (-2.38%)

    Tata Power share price

    450.05
    03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,699.55
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    39.6 (2.39%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    339.20
    03:54 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    1.9 (0.56%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,860.80
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    25.55 (0.53%)

    EPL share price

    267.80
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -3.9 (-1.44%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,905.30
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -125.7 (-6.19%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    623.10
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -39.7 (-5.99%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,039.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -65.25 (-5.91%)

    Havells India share price

    1,826.35
    03:53 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -113.2 (-5.84%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,080.30
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    169.6 (5.83%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    214.50
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.45 (5.12%)

    HEG share price

    2,570.80
    03:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    90.65 (3.66%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    225.10
    03:48 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    7.6 (3.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.