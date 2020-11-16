Home >News >World >EU strikes deal with CureVac for up to 405 mn COVID vaccine doses
An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany. (REUTERS)
EU strikes deal with CureVac for up to 405 mn COVID vaccine doses

Updated: 16 Nov 2020, 09:21 PM IST Reuters

The Commission president also said she hoped to finalise a deal soon with Moderna for its COVID-19 vaccine

Brussels: The European Commission will authorise a deal with German biotech firm CureVac on Tuesday to secure up to 405 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said.

"I am happy to announce a new agreement. Tomorrow will authorise a new contract to secure another COVID-19 vaccine for Europeans," she said, adding that the contract with the German firm follows EU funding to the company to develop its vaccine.

The deal with CureVac follows supply agreements the Commission has reached with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, and Pfizer for the supply of their potential vaccines.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

