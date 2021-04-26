EU sues AstraZeneca over covid-19 vaccine shortfall
- Legal action follows months of wrangling between the bloc and AstraZeneca over supplies
The European Union is suing AstraZeneca PLC for failure to deliver on its Covid-19 vaccine contract, a sharp escalation in a long-simmering dispute over supplies of the shot and a sign of how desperate governments are to secure scarce doses.
“Our priority is to ensure #Covid-19 vaccine deliveries take place," Stella Kyriakides, the EU’s health commissioner, said on Twitter on Monday.
