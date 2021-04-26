Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU sues AstraZeneca over covid-19 vaccine shortfall

EU sues AstraZeneca over covid-19 vaccine shortfall

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
1 min read . 09:35 PM IST DANIEL MICHAELS, The Wall Street Journal

  • Legal action follows months of wrangling between the bloc and AstraZeneca over supplies

The European Union is suing AstraZeneca PLC for failure to deliver on its Covid-19 vaccine contract, a sharp escalation in a long-simmering dispute over supplies of the shot and a sign of how desperate governments are to secure scarce doses.

“Our priority is to ensure #Covid-19 vaccine deliveries take place," Stella Kyriakides, the EU’s health commissioner, said on Twitter on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

PM Modi, Joe Biden have telephone conversation: Report

1 min read . 10:14 PM IST
Premium

Global vaccine push to save 50 mn lives by 2030: WHO

2 min read . 10:10 PM IST
Premium

West Bengal assembly elections: 75.06% voter turnout recorded in 7th phase

2 min read . 10:05 PM IST
Premium

First ventilators, oxygen concentrators dispatched from UK to India

2 min read . 09:59 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.