OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of Covid-19 vaccine

The European Commission on Monday said that it had launched legal action against pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of coronavirus vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries.

"The commission has started last Friday a legal action against the company AstraZeneca on the basis of breaches of the advanced purchase agreement," EU spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said, adding the action was launched on behalf of the 27 member states.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

AstraZeneca was one of the leaders in the global race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine but has faced a series of controversies.

AstraZeneca will for the first time break out sales from its coronavirus vaccine, Vaxzevria, which it is working on with Oxford University.

Use began early this year, and AstraZeneca has said it will not profit from the vaccine while COVID-19 is being treated as a pandemic.

'AstraZeneca vaccine safe'

Meanwhile, Malaysian health authorities today said the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe for use, three days after the Southeast Asian nation received its first batch of the shots bought through the global COVAX facility.

Some countries have limited or halted its use over possible links to blood clotting. AstraZeneca says regulatory reviews in Britain and Europe have noted its vaccine offers a high level of protection and that its benefits far outweigh any risks

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A doctor inoculates the second dose of vaccine at the Corona Vaccination Center.Premium Premium

Covid vaccination: These states will provide free doses from 1 May so far. Full list

4 min read . 05:44 PM IST
Adhere to COVID-19 norms, then blame govt: Bombay HC to peoplePremium Premium

Adhere to COVID-19 norms, then blame govt: Bombay HC to people

2 min read . 05:26 PM IST
Bengaluru: City streets wear a deserted look during COVID-induced lockdown as coronavirus cases surge countrywide, in Bengaluru, SaturdayPremium Premium

Bengaluru to enter 2-week lockdown amid COVID surge. Details here

1 min read . 05:19 PM IST
Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat briefed the Prime Minister that all medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken premature retirement in the last two years are being recalled to work in covid facilities within proximity of their present place of residence.Premium Premium

PM meets CDS, reviews preparations of armed forces to deal with covid-19 wave

1 min read . 05:16 PM IST

"I confirm the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe, and it will be administered to those aged 60 years and older," Health Minister Adham Baba said in a televised news conference.

Malaysia received its first shipment of nearly 270,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout