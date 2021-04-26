EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of Covid-19 vaccine

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The European Commission on Monday said that it had launched legal action against pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of coronavirus vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries.

AstraZeneca was one of the leaders in the global race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine but has faced a series of controversies.

AstraZeneca will for the first time break out sales from its coronavirus vaccine, Vaxzevria, which it is working on with Oxford University.

Use began early this year, and AstraZeneca has said it will not profit from the vaccine while COVID-19 is being treated as a pandemic.

'AstraZeneca vaccine safe'

Meanwhile, Malaysian health authorities today said the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe for use, three days after the Southeast Asian nation received its first batch of the shots bought through the global COVAX facility.

"I confirm the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe, and it will be administered to those aged 60 years and older," Health Minister Adham Baba said in a televised news conference.

Malaysia received its first shipment of nearly 270,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Friday.

