Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of Covid-19 vaccine

EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of Covid-19 vaccine

Premium
A test tube labelled with the vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.
1 min read . 05:33 PM IST Agencies

  • 'The commission has started last Friday a legal action against AstraZeneca on the basis of breaches of the advanced purchase agreement,' EU spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said

The European Commission on Monday said that it had launched legal action against pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of coronavirus vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries.

The European Commission on Monday said that it had launched legal action against pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of coronavirus vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries.

"The commission has started last Friday a legal action against the company AstraZeneca on the basis of breaches of the advanced purchase agreement," EU spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said, adding the action was launched on behalf of the 27 member states.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"The commission has started last Friday a legal action against the company AstraZeneca on the basis of breaches of the advanced purchase agreement," EU spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said, adding the action was launched on behalf of the 27 member states.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

AstraZeneca was one of the leaders in the global race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine but has faced a series of controversies.

AstraZeneca will for the first time break out sales from its coronavirus vaccine, Vaxzevria, which it is working on with Oxford University.

Use began early this year, and AstraZeneca has said it will not profit from the vaccine while COVID-19 is being treated as a pandemic.

'AstraZeneca vaccine safe'

Meanwhile, Malaysian health authorities today said the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe for use, three days after the Southeast Asian nation received its first batch of the shots bought through the global COVAX facility.

Some countries have limited or halted its use over possible links to blood clotting. AstraZeneca says regulatory reviews in Britain and Europe have noted its vaccine offers a high level of protection and that its benefits far outweigh any risks

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Covid vaccination: These states will provide free doses from 1 May so far. Full list

4 min read . 05:44 PM IST
Premium

Adhere to COVID-19 norms, then blame govt: Bombay HC to people

2 min read . 05:26 PM IST
Premium

Bengaluru to enter 2-week lockdown amid COVID surge. Details here

1 min read . 05:19 PM IST
Premium

PM meets CDS, reviews preparations of armed forces to deal with covid-19 wave

1 min read . 05:16 PM IST

"I confirm the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe, and it will be administered to those aged 60 years and older," Health Minister Adham Baba said in a televised news conference.

Malaysia received its first shipment of nearly 270,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Friday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.