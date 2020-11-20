EU tells envoys three big hurdles to Brexit deal are unresolved

The UK hasn’t moved sufficiently to overcome the three main obstacles to a trade deal , European Union negotiators told envoys from the bloc’s 27 governments.

Discussions will continue in an attempt to secure an agreement as soon as possible, according to two people in the meeting in Brussels who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The UK government has said that both sides have already made concessions on the three remaining areas of disagreement -- access to British fishing waters, the level playing field for business, and how any deal is enforced -- but that it’s up to the EU to make the final compromises.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

