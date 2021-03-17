EU threatens to tighten Covid-19 vaccine export restrictions
As vaccinations in Europe lag behind the UK and US, von der Leyen says the bloc will keep its options open
BRUSSELS—The European Union will consider giving member states more power to block Covid-19 vaccine exports, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, amid a slow rollout of shots and rising infections across the region.
Such a move could ratchet up tensions with the U.K., which has been the EU’s No. 1 export recipient but isn’t exporting vaccines to the bloc.
