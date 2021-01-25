OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU to require advance registration of Covid-19 vaccine exports
The executive European Commission would create a transparency register for vaccine exports outside the bloc (Photo: Reuters)
The executive European Commission would create a transparency register for vaccine exports outside the bloc (Photo: Reuters)

EU to require advance registration of Covid-19 vaccine exports

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 06:13 PM IST Sabine Siebold , Reuters

The move comes after AstraZeneca on Friday unexpectedly announced a large cut in supplies of vaccines to the bloc for the first quarter of the year

BRUSSELS : The European Union will require pharmaceutical companies producing Covid-19 vaccines inside the bloc to register in advance any exports of doses to third countries, an EU official said on Monday.

The move comes after AstraZeneca on Friday unexpectedly announced a large cut in supplies of vaccines to the bloc for the first quarter of the year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Experts say herd immunity is said to have been developed in a population segment if 50-60% of those are found to have the presence of antibodies in a sero-prevalence survey.

Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates sero-survey

2 min read . 06:31 PM IST
People arrive to a designated Covid-19 vaccination center at Dubai's financial center district

Dubai restaurants offer discounts for diners who have received Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 06:29 PM IST
Indiabulls Real Estate says the coupon rate for both the series of NCDs is 9.5%. Photo: Bloomberg

Indiabulls Real Estate expects net surplus of nearly 11,400 cr from housing projects

2 min read . 06:22 PM IST
The executive European Commission would create a transparency register for vaccine exports outside the bloc

EU to require advance registration of Covid-19 vaccine exports

1 min read . 06:13 PM IST

The executive European Commission would create a transparency register for vaccine exports outside the bloc, the official told Reuters, adding that the new rule was due to enter into force in the coming days.

"Export licences for humanitarian purposes will be regularly issued," the official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout