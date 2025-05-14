EU to slap 17th package of sanctions on Russia; Vietnam, Serbia, Turkey to face restriction for aiding Kremlin

The European Union on Wednesday approved a new round of sanctions targeting Russia, specifically cracking down on its so-called "shadow" oil fleet. This move comes as the EU warns of more severe actions if Moscow fails to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Advertisement

The sanctions package — the 17th imposed by the EU since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 — had already been in development prior to the latest ultimatum from European leaders in support of US-backed peace initiatives.

Diplomats representing the EU's 27 member states approved the package at a meeting in Brussels, according to the Polish presidency of the bloc.

The package -- set to be formally adopted on Tuesday -- includes blacklisting some 200 oil tankers used to circumvent curbs on Russian oil exports.

Companies in countries including Vietnam, Serbia and Turkey accused of helping supply goods to the Russian military are also set to face restrictions.

Dozens of Russian officials are to be added to the nearly 2,400 people and entities already facing visa bans and asset freezes.

Advertisement

The package also brings sanctions on Russian individuals over cyberattacks, human rights abuses and sabotage in Europe.

Read More

Officials admit that the latest round of sanctions against Moscow are relatively limited compared to previous packages as the EU finds it more difficult to agree targets.

Further to these measures, EU leaders have threatened Russia with "massive sanctions" if it doesn't agree to a 30-day ceasefire proposal backed by the United States.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned Russia on Tuesday that it would face additional European sanctions if there was no "real progress" this week towards peace in Ukraine.

Merz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire and peace with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has said he could attend talks in Turkey if Putin and Zelensky sit down, but so far there has been no indication from the Kremlin that Putin will attend. Advertisement