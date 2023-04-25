EU tweaks draft patent rules making it easier for patent holders to sue1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 03:17 AM IST
The move is likely to end costly legal spats over patents essential to key technologies for telecoms equipment, mobile phones, computers, connected cars and smart devices
BRUSSELS : The European Commission has tweaked draft patent rules to make it easier for patent holders to sue companies over royalty disputes following criticism that an earlier draft favoured users while restricting patent owners from seeking injunctions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×