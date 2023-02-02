EU unveils plan to counter US green subsidies, China competition
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the bloc's proposals, welcomed by France and Germany, but said there would be no immediate new EU funding
The EU on Wednesday unveiled proposals including a controversial relaxation of state aid rules to counter the threat to European industry from US green subsidies and unfair competition from China.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×