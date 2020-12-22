Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU urges member states to lift UK travel bans amid new Covid-19 strain
People walk past a newly placed sign on Eel Brook Common as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus

EU urges member states to lift UK travel bans amid new Covid-19 strain

2 min read . 07:13 PM IST Agencies

  • At the same time, blanket travel bans should not prevent thousands of EU and UK citizens from returning to their homes, the commission said
  • Transport workers should be exempt from any travel ban when they are travelling across a border to and from a vessel, vehicle, or aircraft

The European Commission called on member states to reopen critical trade and passenger transport links to the U.K. while discouraging non-essential travel.

The European Commission called on member states to reopen critical trade and passenger transport links to the U.K. while discouraging non-essential travel.

The Brussels-based commission said in a statement that freight transport to and from the U.K. must be allowed to continue uninterrupted but that any unnecessary journeys should be avoided “until further notice."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden to address COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

2 min read . 08:50 PM IST

UK eyes Covid programs to help business in no-deal Brexit

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 08:37 PM IST

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST

The Brussels-based commission said in a statement that freight transport to and from the U.K. must be allowed to continue uninterrupted but that any unnecessary journeys should be avoided “until further notice."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden to address COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

2 min read . 08:50 PM IST

UK eyes Covid programs to help business in no-deal Brexit

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 08:37 PM IST

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said "member states should take coordinated action to discourage nonessential travel between the U.K. and the EU.

At the same time, blanket travel bans should not prevent thousands of EU and U.K. citizens from returning to their homes."

The EU’s executive arm said people returning to their home countries or main place of residence should be able to do so provided they produce a negative test or quarantine themselves.

Transport workers should be exempt from any travel ban when they are traveling across a border to and from a vessel, vehicle, or aircraft. Essential medical staff should be able to move freely without quarantine provided that they have tested negative within 72 hours of travel.

Countries around the world have begun banning flights and travellers from Britain as London said Sunday the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain was now "out of control".

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria all announced restrictions on UK travel, hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Christmas shopping and gatherings in southern England must be cancelled because of rapidly spreading infections blamed on the new coronavirus variant.

Johnson said last week that a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70 per cent more transmissible than existing strains appeared to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England in recent weeks. But he stressed "there's no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness," or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.