EU warns Elon Musk of sanctions after journalists' accounts blocked on Twitter

EU warns Elon Musk of sanctions after journalists' accounts blocked on Twitter1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
- Twitter Spaces is also down after a number of journalists whose accounts had just been suspended found they could still participate on it.
The European Union has warned Twitter owner Elon Musk of ‘sanctions’ after the social media company suspended accounts of journalists who have been actively covering the company after Musk took charge of it.
The European Union has warned Twitter owner Elon Musk of ‘sanctions’ after the social media company suspended accounts of journalists who have been actively covering the company after Musk took charge of it.
Twitter has suspended the accounts of several journalists who have been covering new Twit Chief Elon Musk after he acquired the microblogging outlet in October and that of upstart rival service Mastodon, according to Bloomberg News.
Twitter has suspended the accounts of several journalists who have been covering new Twit Chief Elon Musk after he acquired the microblogging outlet in October and that of upstart rival service Mastodon, according to Bloomberg News.
The Twitter accounts of reporters from publications including the Washington Post, the New York Times, Mashable, CNN, and Substack were listed as blocked late Thursday.
The Twitter accounts of reporters from publications including the Washington Post, the New York Times, Mashable, CNN, and Substack were listed as blocked late Thursday.
Twitter's live audio service, Twitter Spaces, is also down after a number of journalists that had just been suspended from the social network found they could still participate on it.
Twitter's live audio service, Twitter Spaces, is also down after a number of journalists that had just been suspended from the social network found they could still participate on it.