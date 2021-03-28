OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU won’t let AstraZeneca export Covid vaccines until pledge met

EU won’t let AstraZeneca export Covid vaccines until pledge met

AstraZeneca has pledged to deliver 70 million doses to the EU in the second quarter, the official said (AFP)
AstraZeneca has pledged to deliver 70 million doses to the EU in the second quarter, the official said (AFP)
 2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2021, 07:04 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The EU, which has faced vaccine shortages while exporting doses, has been criticized for its much slower rollout than in the US and the UK
  • The lag has forced governments across the continent to extend or tighten costly travel restrictions, lockdowns and sometimes closures of venues

The European Union will block exports of AstraZeneca Plc coronavirus vaccines if the company fails to deliver the doses bought by the region on time, according to the EU commissioner in charge of fixing the bloc’s vaccination drive.

“As long as AstraZeneca doesn’t make good on its obligations, everything that’s produced on European soil is distributed to Europeans," Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal markets commissioner, said on RTL radio and LCI television Sunday. “If there are surpluses, they will go elsewhere."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The EU, which has faced vaccine shortages while exporting doses, has been criticized for its much slower rollout than in the U.S. and the U.K., which have mostly refrained from exports.

The lag has forced governments across the continent to extend or tighten costly travel restrictions, lockdowns and sometimes closures of venues such as restaurants, museums and schools as they grapple with a third wave of infections in the pandemic that’s killed hundreds of thousands of people on the continent in the past year.

AstraZeneca has pledged to deliver 70 million doses to the EU in the second quarter, Breton said. So far, it met about 30% of its commitment to the EU versus 100% to the U.K., he said.

The EU has exported about 40% of the 180 million doses produced on its soil, including about 20 million doses to the U.K., according to Breton. If it can, the bloc will help Britain, which may struggle to get enough doses for those who need two jabs quick enough, he said.

The EU, which is ramping up capacities, will produce 420 million doses by mid-July, enough to reach herd immunity for its population, Breton said. He defined herd immunity as vaccinating about 70% of adults.

As inoculation progresses, EU member states will create a “health pass" from the middle of June to facilitate a rebound in leisure, tourism and business travel, the commissioner said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A portion of an underconstruction flyover over Dwarka Expressway collapses near Daultabad Chowk, in Gurugram, Sunday.

Dwarka Expressway mishap: NHAI suspends key personnel of L&T, AECOM

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
INS Shivalik with integral helicopter and Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with US Navy's USS Theodore Rosevelt Carrier Strike Group in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

India, US start two-day naval exercise in eastern Indian Ocean region

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
People flouting Social distancing norms at Cotton Market in Nagpur.

Nagpur records nearly 4,000 new covid-19 cases and 58 fatalities in 24 hours

1 min read . 06:50 PM IST
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 file photo British Union flag waves in front of the Elizabeth Tower at Houses of Parliament containing the bell know as

Indian-origin boy finds millions of years old fossil in UK garden

1 min read . 06:45 PM IST

People will be able to display their vaccination status and most recent Covid-test results with a certificate using a QR code, Breton said. It will be available on a voluntary basis and respect European data-protection rules, he said.

(Updates with detail on crisis, health pass from third paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout