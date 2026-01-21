EU-Mercosur trade deal delayed with Southern American nations amid farmers' protests

The European Union is postponing a significant free-trade agreement with South American nations amid farmers' protests and opposition from France and Italy. European Commission President Ursula Leyen said that signature will be delayed ‘a few extra weeks to address some issues with member states’.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated21 Jan 2026, 08:35 PM IST
Farmers gather during a demonstration against the EU-Mercusor trade agreement, outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Slogan reads: 'Mercosur - Danger In Your Plate
Farmers gather during a demonstration against the EU-Mercusor trade agreement, outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Slogan reads: 'Mercosur - Danger In Your Plate (AP)

The European Union is delaying a major free-trade agreement with South American nations amid intense protests by farmers and last-minute pushback from France and Italy, which threatened to block the pact, seen by supporters as a significant geopolitical initiative for both continents.

Top EU officials had planned to sign the EU-Mercosur deal in Brazil this weekend, after more than two decades of negotiations. Following a tense EU summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday stated that the signature will be delayed “a few extra weeks to address some issues with member states", according to AP.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldEU-Mercosur trade deal delayed with Southern American nations amid farmers' protests
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.