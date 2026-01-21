EU-Mercosur trade deal delayed with Southern American nations amid farmers' protests

The European Union is delaying a major free-trade agreement with South American nations amid intense protests by farmers and last-minute pushback from France and Italy, which threatened to block the pact, seen by supporters as a significant geopolitical initiative for both continents.

Top EU officials had planned to sign the EU-Mercosur deal in Brazil this weekend, after more than two decades of negotiations. Following a tense EU summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday stated that the signature will be delayed “a few extra weeks to address some issues with member states", according to AP.