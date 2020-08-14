Euro area sees record drop in employment amid coronavirus slump

The euro area reported its steepest drop in employment on record in the second quarter, another sign of the enormous damage the coronavirus has done to the economy, and the risks to the recovery.

The currency bloc shed 2.8% of its jobs in the three months through June when the most stringent measures to contain the spread of the virus were in place. That means about half of the 12 million jobs created since the region’s debt crisis have been wiped out, with more losses likely in the coming quarters.

Generous furlough programs across the 19-nation bloc have so far contained the fallout from a record economic contraction on the labor market, and kept the rise in unemployment modest compared to the U.S. Governments are now facing tough choices on how to wind down those programs, balancing ballooning debt against the consequences of massive job losses for the economy.

Labor-market damage is seen as one of the biggest risks to Europe’s nascent rebound as even the possibility of declining employment can cause consumers to increase their savings. The European Central Bank has said it expects an increase in joblessness as not all people in short-time work schemes or temporary layoffs will return to their previous posts.

The data for the euro area come after the U.K. reported a 220,000 slump in employment in the second quarter, with early indicators for July suggesting a drop of more than 700,000 in payrolls compared with March. After spending 35 billion pounds ($46 billion) on furlough programs so far, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is planning to gradually phase out the support, though critics say it should be extended.

Worse to Come

With the virus disrupting global travel, airlines are among the companies planning the most wide-ranging job cuts. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has set a goal of slashing 22,000 full-time positions and warned that compulsory dismissals are likely. Air France-KLM is planning thousands of job cuts to secure government aid.

German electronics retailer Ceconomy AG on Thursday also announced plans to cut 3,500 jobs. A survey by the Ifo Institute showed this week that companies in Europe’s largest economy don’t expect business to normalize for another 11 months on average.

The euro-area economy as a whole slumped 12.1% in the second quarter, Eurostat said, confirming a preliminary reading from late July. That’s the deepest contraction on record, taking output back to 2005 levels. The Netherlands reported an 8.5% second-quarter slump on Friday.

Recent data have shown that a rebound is under way. Euro-area exports jumped 11.2% in June, according to a separate release.

Yet a rise in new coronavirus infections is underscoring the risk of a setback as consumers -- chiefly responsible for the latest improvements -- may remain wary, prolonging the recovery for sectors such as hospitality, tourism and performing arts.

The German Economy Ministry warned in its monthly report that the country’s recovery will only proceed slowly after big gains in activity in May and June as some important export partners are still struggling to contain the virus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

