Euro area sees record drop in employment amid coronavirus slump

The data for the euro area come after the U.K. reported a 220,000 slump in employment in the second quarter, with early indicators for July suggesting a drop of more than 700,000 in payrolls compared with March. After spending 35 billion pounds ($46 billion) on furlough programs so far, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is planning to gradually phase out the support, though critics say it should be extended.