OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Euro zone unemployment rate surprises with November decline
For people younger than 25 years, the unemployment rate in the Euro zone rose to 18.4% in November
For people younger than 25 years, the unemployment rate in the Euro zone rose to 18.4% in November

Euro zone unemployment rate surprises with November decline

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 07:28 PM IST Reuters

Compared with October, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 172,000 in the euro area, although it was up 1.425 million from a year earlier.

Euro zone unemployment unexpectedly inched down for the second consecutive month in November, although the rate rose for younger people and the return of coronavirus restrictions may mean the improvement is short-lived.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that the jobless rate fell to 8.3% in November from 8.4% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase to 8.5%. In November 2019, the rate was 7.4%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival

WB: Mamata allows full occupancy of cinemas with Covid safety protocols in place

1 min read . 08:22 PM IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bengal governor to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday

1 min read . 08:14 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

India has requested China to allow early crew change for stranded sailors: MEA

1 min read . 08:10 PM IST
A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airporr

DGCA issues guidelines to airlines for transportation of Covid-19 vaccines

1 min read . 08:05 PM IST

Compared with October, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 172,000 in the euro area, although it was up 1.425 million from a year earlier.

In contrast to the improvement for the working population as a whole, for people younger than 25 years the unemployment rate rose to 18.4% in November from 18.0% in October.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout