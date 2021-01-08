Euro zone unemployment rate surprises with November decline

Compared with October, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 172,000 in the euro area, although it was up 1.425 million from a year earlier.

Euro zone unemployment unexpectedly inched down for the second consecutive month in November, although the rate rose for younger people and the return of coronavirus restrictions may mean the improvement is short-lived.

In contrast to the improvement for the working population as a whole, for people younger than 25 years the unemployment rate rose to 18.4% in November from 18.0% in October.

