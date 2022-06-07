Europe agrees on common charger for phones, tablets, headphones…What it means?2 min read . 05:47 PM IST
- Buyers in Europe will also be able to choose whether they want to purchase new electronic equipment with or without a charging device.
In a blow to Apple, the European Union member states today agreed on a law imposing a standard charger for smartphones and tablets sold in the bloc. The European Parliament and 27 EU countries need to sign off on the agreement. The bloc is home to 450 million people, some of the world's richest consumers, and the imposition of the USB-C as a cable standard could affect the entire global smartphone market, say analysts.
In a blow to Apple, the European Union member states today agreed on a law imposing a standard charger for smartphones and tablets sold in the bloc. The European Parliament and 27 EU countries need to sign off on the agreement. The bloc is home to 450 million people, some of the world's richest consumers, and the imposition of the USB-C as a cable standard could affect the entire global smartphone market, say analysts.
“The provisional agreement on the amended Radio Equipment Directive, establishes a single charging solution for certain electronic devices. This law is a part of a broader EU effort to make products in the EU more sustainable, to reduce electronic waste, and make consumers’ lives easier," the European Parliament said in a statement.
“The provisional agreement on the amended Radio Equipment Directive, establishes a single charging solution for certain electronic devices. This law is a part of a broader EU effort to make products in the EU more sustainable, to reduce electronic waste, and make consumers’ lives easier," the European Parliament said in a statement.
What the European deal on common charger means:
What the European deal on common charger means:
1) Under the new rules, consumers in the European bloc will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device.
1) Under the new rules, consumers in the European bloc will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device.
2) They can use one single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.
2) They can use one single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.
3) By autumn 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU, Parliament and Council negotiators agreed today.
3) By autumn 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU, Parliament and Council negotiators agreed today.
4) Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer.
4) Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer.
5) Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force.
5) Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force.
6) The charging speed will also be harmonised for devices that support fast charging, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.
6) The charging speed will also be harmonised for devices that support fast charging, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.
7) The European Parliament in a statement said consumers will be provided with clear information on the charging characteristics of new devices, making it easier for them to see whether their existing chargers are compatible.
7) The European Parliament in a statement said consumers will be provided with clear information on the charging characteristics of new devices, making it easier for them to see whether their existing chargers are compatible.
8) Buyers will also be able to choose whether they want to purchase new electronic equipment with or without a charging device.
8) Buyers will also be able to choose whether they want to purchase new electronic equipment with or without a charging device.
9) According to the European Parliament, these new obligations will lead to more re-use of chargers and will help consumers save up to 250 million euro a year on unnecessary charger purchases. Disposed of and unused chargers are estimated to represent about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually.
9) According to the European Parliament, these new obligations will lead to more re-use of chargers and will help consumers save up to 250 million euro a year on unnecessary charger purchases. Disposed of and unused chargers are estimated to represent about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually.
10) Consumers currently have to decide between phones served by three main chargers: "Lightning" for Apple handsets, the micro-USB widely used on most other mobile phones and the newer USB-C that is increasingly coming into use.
10) Consumers currently have to decide between phones served by three main chargers: "Lightning" for Apple handsets, the micro-USB widely used on most other mobile phones and the newer USB-C that is increasingly coming into use.
The plan would force all companies -- most notably Apple Inc. -- to make phones, tablets, e-readers and digital cameras to use the USB-C charger, negotiators announced. (With Agency Inputs)
The plan would force all companies -- most notably Apple Inc. -- to make phones, tablets, e-readers and digital cameras to use the USB-C charger, negotiators announced. (With Agency Inputs)