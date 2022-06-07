Europe agrees on common charger for phones, tablets, headphones…What it means?

In a blow to Apple, the European Union member states today agreed on a law imposing a standard charger for smartphones and tablets sold in the bloc. The European Parliament and 27 EU countries need to sign off on the agreement. The bloc is home to 450 million people, some of the world's richest consumers, and the imposition of the USB-C as a cable standard could affect the entire global smartphone market, say analysts.

