OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Europe airport traffic plummets to 1995 levels - industry group
FILE PHOTO: People wait and check the screens at Heathrow Airport, London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People wait and check the screens at Heathrow Airport, London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo (REUTERS)

Europe airport traffic plummets to 1995 levels - industry group

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 08:29 PM IST Reuters

European airports lost 1.72 billion passengers in 2020, or over 70%, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

Europe's airport traffic last year tumbled to 1995 levels, data from a regional industry group showed on Friday, with hubs in Turkey and Russia faring better than those in Western Europe.

European airports lost 1.72 billion passengers in 2020, or over 70%, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Airports Council International Europe, bringing traffic back to numbers last seen before the low-cost travel boom.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People help an injured woman to board a helicopter after a flash flood swept a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, at Lata village in Chamoli district, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Uttarakhand floods: Control room set up by police, BRO working on re-establishing connectivity

1 min read . 09:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi to inaugurate key infra projects projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala on Sunday

2 min read . 08:59 PM IST
The central bank expects headline inflation to be 5.0-5.2% in the first half of FY22

An immortal core inflation threatens even as RBI nurtures recovery

2 min read . 08:49 PM IST
RBI in its latest monetary policy statement said the outlook on growth has improved significantly

Tepid IIP, moderate CPI may allow RBI for a prolonged rate pause

3 min read . 08:41 PM IST

"No industry can on its own withstand such a shock," ACI Europe chief Olivier Jankovec said in a statement.

He added that only 2.2 billion euros ($2.66 billion) so far have been earmarked to support the region's airports, less than 8% of the revenues they lost last year.

ACI said airports within the European Union were hit harder than those outside the bloc, mainly due to the size and relative resilience of domestic markets in Russia and Turkey - as well as less stringent travel and lockdown restrictions.

Frankfurt suffered the largest fall in passenger traffic of the major air hubs, down 73%, closely followed by London Heathrow, Amsterdam-Schipol and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

By the last quarter of the year, Istanbul had become the busiest European airport, followed by Istanbul-Sabiha Gocken and Moscow-Sheremetyevo.

EU airports saw passenger traffic down 84% in the fourth-quarter, compared to a 64% drop outside the bloc.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Helping out airports is essential to rebuild air connectivity and effectively support local and regional communities and tourism," Jankovec said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout