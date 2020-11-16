Europe can’t go back to relying on US under Joe Biden: French President Macron

As examples of EU vulnerabilities, Macron pointed to recent developments in cloud computing services that could leave European data subject to US law and the tensions over the Iran nuclear accord, in which the Trump administration had leverage over the Europeans because of the dollar’s status as a global reserve currency. He also attacked German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer who argued earlier this month that it’s an “illusion" to think the EU can replace the US’s role in upholding security on the continent.