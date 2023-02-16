Europe can’t take India’s position on strategic issues for granted: Nico Luchsinger
While it’s definitely a good idea to collaborate where interests align, Europe also needs to understand that those interests may not always align right
Europe cannot expect to take India’s positions for granted if the two are to collaborate in the Indo-Pacific region, said Nico Luchsinger of the Asia Society in an exclusive interview with Mint. Luchsinger said India and Europe have not handled disagreements over the Ukraine war well and, in the near term, Europe’s policy towards China and the Indo-Pacific will remain in a state of confusion as countries disagree over a confrontational or accommodative stance towards China. Edited excerpts:
