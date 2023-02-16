Europe can’t take India’s position on strategic issues for granted: Nico Luchsinger

What we’re seeing now is an increased interest in India from the European side because India is seen as a hedge against China. This is both in economic terms- as a country that can help reduce the reliance on Chinese supply chains - and also as a geopolitical partner in the region. For Europe, it’s important to understand that India is a big country with its own set of strategic imperatives. While it’s definitely a good idea to collaborate where interests align, Europe also needs to understand that those interests may not always align right so it would be foolish to in any way take India for granted as somebody who would always follow our position on China or otherwise.