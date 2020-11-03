Europe considers new idea about who should get tested for covid: everybody

European governments beset by an autumn wave of Covid-19 are turning to mass testing, in some cases screening swaths of their population at once, in a bid to contain a pandemic that has forced nations into lockdowns they can’t sustain.

Starting Friday, the U.K. is asking every resident of Liverpool to get a Covid-19 test, the government said Tuesday. The military will provide logistics, and if the testing proves useful, the government will expand it into other major cities.

“It is early days, but this kind of mass testing has the potential to be a powerful new weapon in our fight against Covid-19," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Last weekend, Mr. Johnson’s office sent advisers to Slovakia, according to officials in that Central European country, to survey one of Europe’s most ambitious testing programs.

On Saturday and Sunday, Slovakia attempted to test its entire adult population, or every resident between 10 and 65. Cases have been surging in the country, which borders one of Europe’s worst-hit nations, the Czech Republic, and has been in a lockdown for just over a week.

“You’re in such a bad state you have nothing to lose," said Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad, whose army managed the logistics for the nationwide testing.

About 3.6 million people got tested, out of the roughly four million people in the age range, with 38,000 testing positive. “It was almost impossible for us to organize it, but it looks like somehow we succeeded," he said.

In Belgium, authorities have asked health experts to model whether such a testing program like Slovakia’s might help them handle a pandemic that is spreading too fast for disease surveillance systems to track, said Herman Goossens, a professor of microbiology at the University of Antwerp and an adviser to the government. The concept has been discussed at North Atlantic Treaty Organization meetings and among the heads of government within the European Union as well.

The idea of testing an entire community at once has a mixed reception among epidemiologists in Europe, some of whom question whether it is an efficient use of tests that could be used for frequent screening of high-risk personnel: hospital workers, police officers or nursing-home staff.

World Health Organization guidelines encourage governments to track individuals on a case-by-case basis, rather than ask hundreds of thousands or millions of people to be tested at once. But case-by-case detection has broken down in most of Europe, in part because there are too many cases for contact tracers to sort through.

The surge in testing also doesn’t address one of Europe’s dilemmas in the coronavirus pandemic: People who are exposed to Covid-19 usually disobey orders asking them to stay home for 10 days, according to recent studies.

“Testing itself does not stop the virus from spreading," said Emma Hodcroft, a molecular epidemiologist at Switzerland’s University of Bern. “Testing gives you a tool in which you can help people to make good behavioral decisions."

China has contained outbreaks by testing entire cities. Last month, it tested nearly nine million residents of the coastal city of Qingdao over three days after 12 cases emerged. The government also tested the city of Kashgar, with 4.7 million people, after detecting a single asymptomatic case.

China used PCR tests, which look for viral RNA and are considered highly accurate.

In Europe, labs processing that kind of tests are overburdened, with dayslong backlogs. Instead, governments are buying up cheaper and quicker—but less precise—antigen tests that don’t need to be sent to a lab and can show results within 10 to 30 minutes. The antigen tests authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration miss anywhere from 2% to 16% of infections.

Production of antigen tests is increasing, allowing European governments to consider new testing strategies. There are pitched debates among infectious-disease specialists over how much to use those tests, and where.

“I think really the bottom line is the playbook on this has not yet been written," said former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Tom Frieden. “No one thing is going to make this go away."

SD Biosensor, a South Korean company that supplied 13 million tests to Slovakia, is producing 170 million tests a month. The company has said that at least two other companies are producing similar volumes and that there is enough global manufacturing capability for other European countries to test their entire population at once.

Slovakia, with 5.5 million people, offers insights into where population testing helps, and its limits.

The country began by mass testing all adult residents of four badly hit districts in the north on Oct. 24 and 25. Those between 10 and 65 who didn’t get tested—or who tested positive—risked a €1,600 ($1,900) fine if they were caught outside their homes without a blue certificate attesting to their negative result.

Police and soldiers conducted random door-to-door inspections making sure residents who tested positive were at home. Most people complied, said Mr. Nad, the defense minister.

This past weekend the country began testing nationwide. This time, a shortage of staff resulted in lines that averaged three hours in the capital of Bratislava, where cars in traffic jams clogged city thoroughfares. Less than 1% of tests in the capital came back positive. Several municipal authorities said they would oppose a second attempt to test the entire city next weekend.

More promisingly, in the hard-hit northern four districts where they had already tested, Slovak officials saw the rate of new positive cases fall by half—a sign that the previous round of mass testing may have encouraged more infected people to isolate.

Instead of screening the entire country again next weekend, as the government had planned, it said Monday that it would likely retest the population of the country’s harder hit districts.

The government on Monday also allowed some commercial life to resume, with residents able to visit hairdressers and outdoor restaurants—so long as they have a certificate proving they are negative. Businesses were ordered to ask their employees for their certificate at the start of the workday.

Slovak authorities see their nationwide testing as a way to isolate individuals who don’t yet show symptoms. The country’s strained contact tracing system would have struggled to locate the tens of thousands of cases they managed to identify in two days of testing. Authorities say they hope that by isolating all those people, the daily caseload will start to fall and the country will eventually be able to snuff out outbreaks without recurrent rounds of national testing.

“This is to get people all on the same track," said Mr. Nad. “We will most probably go, in the future, to case-by-case testing."

Some epidemiologists who are skeptical of nationwide testing think it could still help if applied across badly hit towns or small regions. In Vo’ Euganeo, a small town west of Venice, researchers tested about 95% of the town’s 3,300 people in the days after the first infections emerged in February. They found that 3% of residents were infected, and isolated them. Two weeks later, the infection rate had fallen to about 0.2%.

“It’s definitely worked in smaller contexts," said Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist and senior lecturer at the Queen Mary University of London. “It’s hard to know what the effect of this will be. Is it better than nothing? I think it could be."

