OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Europe has surpassed 1 million Covid-19 deaths, says WHO

Europe has surpassed 1 million Covid-19 deaths, says WHO

Photo: ReutersPremium
Photo: Reuters
 1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2021, 04:51 PM IST AP

Overall, a tally by Johns Hopkins University shows nearly 3 million deaths have been linked to Covid-19 worldwide -- with the Americas hardest hit, followed by Europe. The US, Brazil and Mexico have reported the highest number of deaths, collectively at more than 1.1 million

GENEVA : A top official from the World Health Organization says Europe has surpassed 1 million deaths from COVID-19 and the situation remains “serious," with about 1.6 million new cases reported each week in the region.

Overall, a tally by Johns Hopkins University shows nearly 3 million deaths have been linked to COVID-19 worldwide -- with the Americas hardest hit, followed by Europe. The United States, Brazil and Mexico have reported the highest number of deaths, collectively at more than 1.1 million.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Addressing recent concerns about vaccines, Dr. Hans Kluge also said the risk of people suffering blood clots is far higher for people with COVID-19 than people who receive AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Greece, Kluge did point to “early signs that transmission may be slowing across several countries" and cited “declining incidence" among the oldest people.

He said the proportion of COVID-19 deaths among people over 80, who have been prioritized for vaccines, had dropped to nearly 30% — the lowest level in the pandemic.

“For now, the risk of suffering blood clots is much higher for someone with COVID-19 than for someone who has taken the AstraZeneca vaccine," he said.

“Let there be no doubt about it, the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective in reducing COVID-19 hospitalization and preventing deaths," he added, saying WHO recommends its use for all eligible adults.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout