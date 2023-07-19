Europe heatwave 2023: Is it safe to travel to Italy, France and Spain now? Can you claim refunds on cancelling plans?2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Europe is experiencing record high temperatures, with a heatwave set to intensify. Red alerts have been issued in several countries. Travelers are advised to take precautions and consider canceling trips if they have medical conditions.
Amid the peak travel season, Europe is witnessing record high temperature and World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has predicted that heat wave in the northern hemisphere is set to intensify further in the next few days.
