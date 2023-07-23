Europe heatwave 2023: Over 30,000 people evacuated due to wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:41 AM IST
A wildfire in Rhodes, Greece, has forced hundreds of people to flee villages and beaches. The coastguard has deployed boats to evacuate people, and authorities have asked more to leave their villages. Fires are common in Greece, but hotter summers have turned the country into a wildfire hotspot.
More than 30,000 people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes due to a wildfire that has been raging for the past 5 days. The coastguard has deployed more than 30 private boats to evacuate at least 2,000 people from the beaches near the areas of Kiotari and Lardos in the south-east of the island, while an operation is underway to evacuate around 600 people from the beaches of Kiotari and Gen.
