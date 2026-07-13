Europe heatwave death toll portrays grim picture — 2,700 die in England; 1,300 across Europe

A historic and intense June heatwave has swept across Europe, resulting in an estimated 20,000 fatalities. Described as the widest and most intense heatwave ever recorded on the continent, the unprecedented temperatures have laid bare the severe, real-world consequences of human-induced climate change.

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In Germany, where a record high of 41.7 °C was set, almost 5,500 people are thought to have died, according to preliminary government data. While about 2,700 people lost their lives in England and Wales during the June heatwave.

Also Read | France heatwave claims more lives as deaths soar nearly 30%

Global heating A report cited by The Guardian indicated that over 40% of the deaths during this heatwave would not have occurred without the 1.4 °C of human-caused global warming recorded to date. Experts warned that as the continued burning of fossil fuels pumps pollution into the atmosphere, extreme temperatures will only worsen.

“These are big numbers and we don’t want to see this many people dying. We’ve reached the point where the heat is so extreme that we can’t help but acknowledge the impacts it has... If we stop adding greenhouse gases, we stop adding warming and we stop making these heatwaves worse,” said Dr Clair Barnes, at Imperial College London, who led the analysis.

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Severe casualties in the UK In England and Wales, the extreme conditions triggered an unprecedented three consecutive days of red warnings from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office.

More than 2,700 people died, with the mortality rate climbing to as many as 440 people a day during the three-day peak in June.

The year 2026 has been exceptional for early-season heat. Following a May heatwave that reached 35.1 °C in west London, June saw three consecutive days of record-breaking heat, with temperatures exceeding 37 °C in East Anglia.

Researchers estimated that climate change artificially boosted these temperatures by 3 °C to 4 °C.

The UKHSA noted that summer heatwaves between 2020 and 2024 already claimed over 10,000 lives. The Climate Change Committee continues to warn that the UK's current weather protection plans are vastly inadequate.

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“We know that human-induced climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and more intense... Extreme high temperatures in the UK are also warming at a much faster rate than the average temperature,” said Dr Mark McCarthy, Met Office, adding that an upcoming major El Niño event could make next summer even worse.

Germany's Dual Crisis Germany faced devastating losses not just from the ambient heat but also from heat-related accidents.

The Robert Koch Institute reported at least 5,120 heat-related deaths this year (mostly in June), heavily impacting those aged 75 and older. Preliminary government data suggests the overall heat toll in the country may be closer to 5,500.

In addition to direct heat exposure, the extreme temperatures—which soared to 41.7 °C (107.1 °F)—led to a tragic spike in water-related fatalities. 99 people drowned in June, marking Germany's worst monthly drowning death toll since the notorious 2003 heatwave, which saw 107 drownings.

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The victims were overwhelmingly young men seeking relief from the heat. More than 90% were male, with 40 of the victims under the age of 30.