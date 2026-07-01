Europe heatwave latest: Spain reports 1,029 heat deaths; Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Austria see record temperatures

Europe's record-breaking heatwave is gradually losing intensity, but it continues to grip large parts of eastern and southern Europe, leaving a trail of record temperatures, excess deaths, power outages, water shortages, wildfires and severe storms.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution said the heatwave was the most severe ever recorded in Europe and would have been "virtually impossible" in June without human-caused climate change.

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More than 95 million people still face extreme heat While the number of people exposed to temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius has fallen from around 190 million on Sunday and 130 million on Monday, more than 95 million people were still forecast to endure such temperatures on Tuesday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the main effects of the recent heatwave in Europe? ⌵ The recent heatwave in Europe has caused record temperatures, excess deaths, power outages, water shortages, wildfires, and severe storms in affected regions. 2 Why is Europe's heatwave considered the most severe ever recorded? ⌵ Scientists from the World Weather Attribution have stated that this heatwave would have been 'virtually impossible' in June without human-caused climate change, marking it as the most severe in recorded history. 3 How many excess heat-related deaths were reported in Spain during June? ⌵ Spain reported 1,029 excess heat-related deaths in June, the highest since 2015, as temperatures rose significantly above normal for that month. 4 What measures are being taken in Hungary to cope with extreme heat? ⌵ In Hungary, authorities have imposed water-use restrictions in over 120 municipalities and urged residents to conserve water due to unprecedented temperatures. 5 What challenges does Europe face regarding the implementation of air conditioning in homes? ⌵ Europe faces challenges with air conditioning due to infrastructural limitations, regulations on noise and aesthetics, and environmental concerns over increased energy consumption.

Nearly two in five Europeans were expected to experience temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, with eastern and southern Europe remaining the worst-hit regions.

Spain records over 1,000 heat-related deaths as June becomes second hottest on record Spain recorded 1,029 excess deaths linked to extreme heat in June, official data showed on Wednesday, after a five-day heatwave pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across much of the country.

According to the Health Ministry's daily mortality monitoring system, MoMo, this was the highest number of heat-related deaths recorded in June since 2015.

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Spain's national weather agency, AEMET, said average temperatures during June were 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal, making it the country's second-hottest June on record, behind only June 2025.

At the peak of the heatwave on June 23, around 35.7 million people, or 73% of Spain's population, were exposed to health risks from extreme heat. Of those, 38% faced high-risk conditions.

Hungary breaks all-time heat record Hungary recorded its hottest temperature ever after the mercury reached 42C in Szecseny, surpassing the previous national record of 41.9C set in 2007.

Budapest also registered a record 41C. Authorities imposed water-use restrictions in more than 120 municipalities as reservoirs came under pressure.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar urged residents to conserve water, avoid non-essential uses such as washing cars and watering lawns, and instructed government employees to work from home where possible while outdoor work schedules were adjusted.

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Slovakia sets new national record twice Slovakia first recorded 41C in Turna nad Bodvou on Monday before raising the national record to 41.3C in Kamenica nad Hronom on Tuesday.

Several towns imposed water consumption restrictions, while cities including Nitra faced drinking water shortages requiring tanker deliveries.

Ukraine imposes emergency power cuts In Ukraine, temperatures of 35C-38C placed further strain on an electricity network already weakened by more than four years of Russian attacks.

Authorities ordered emergency power outages for homes and industry, warning that further cuts would continue.

Sergii Kovalenko said the damaged grid was already operating at the limits of its capacity as repair work continued during the summer.

Poland warns over electricity supply Poland saw record temperatures earlier in the heatwave and later faced electricity supply concerns.

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Grid operator PSE ordered power producers to maximise generation during evening peak demand after weak wind generation combined with heavy air-conditioning use reduced reserve capacity.

The country also reported 17 drowning deaths on a single Sunday as people sought relief from the heat.

France faces rising death toll and political fallout France has reported at least 1,000 excess deaths linked to the heatwave since June 20, according to public health authorities, while funeral homes in Paris struggled to cope with demand.

Several thousand homes around Paris also experienced power outages.

The country's Green Party announced plans to table a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, accusing the government of failing to prepare adequately for the current and expected future heatwaves.

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Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon dismissed the move as a political manoeuvre.

Despite a temporary easing in temperatures, weather forecasters warned another heatwave could develop in the coming days.

Spain records more than 1,000 heat-related deaths Spain recorded 1,029 excess deaths attributed to heat during June, making it the deadliest June for heat since 2015.

The country's weather agency said June was the second-hottest on record, with average temperatures 3.2C above normal.

At the peak of the heatwave, nearly 36 million people—around 73% of Spain's population—were exposed to health risks.

Authorities said June saw hundreds of local temperature records broken, reinforcing evidence that extreme heat is arriving earlier in the summer.

Austria records hottest June heatwave Austria experienced its longest June heatwave on record.

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The national weather agency said temperatures exceeded previous June averages by 1.4C, with 66 weather stations recording annual temperature records.

Mountain regions were about 5C warmer than the recent climate average.

Vienna recorded a record 40C on Sunday.

Croatia sets city temperature record The Croatian coastal city of Split reached 39.5C, the highest temperature recorded there since measurements began in 1948.

The previous city record of 38.6C had stood since 1950.

The country remained below its all-time national record of 42.8C set in 1981.

Serbia records hottest June day Serbia saw its capital Belgrade record 38.9C, the hottest June day ever measured in the city.

The heat also contributed to wildfire risks across the Balkans.

Bosnia battles wildfires Bosnia and Herzegovina deployed firefighters to tackle blazes ignited by the extreme temperatures as much of the Balkans prepared for temperatures approaching 40C.

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Portugal placed on highest heat alert Portugal placed Lisbon and Setubal under red alert for extreme heat, with forecasts of up to 44C in parts of Leiria and Coimbra later in the week.

The national weather agency warned the heat could persist for at least a week, with unusually warm nights remaining above 24C in some coastal areas.

Romania hit by deadly storms after heatwave After enduring temperatures above 40C, Romania was struck by powerful storms overnight.

One person died after a tree fell onto a vehicle in Bucharest.

Emergency crews responded to more than 2,200 calls, while nearly 1,000 trees fell and almost 500 vehicles were damaged.

Flooding affected 20 counties as torrential rain followed the intense heat.

Deaths, drownings and infrastructure under pressure The World Health Organization said more than 1,300 excess deaths had been recorded across Europe since June 21.

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Several children died after being left in locked vehicles, while numerous drowning deaths occurred as people sought relief in rivers and lakes.

The extreme temperatures also caused widespread disruption, including electricity outages, water shortages, transport disruptions and pressure on healthcare and funeral services across multiple countries.

(With AFP, Reuters inputs)

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