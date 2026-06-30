Europe heatwave update: Over 1,300 dead, Ukraine grid under strain, wildfires spread across Balkans

Europe is enduring its most severe heatwave on record, with more than 1,300 excess deaths reported since June 21, record-breaking temperatures across several countries, widespread wildfires in the Balkans, and mounting pressure on Ukraine's war-damaged power grid.

The scorching heat, which first swept across Western Europe before moving east, has pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in several countries.

Here's what is happening.

Record temperatures across Europe According to the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group, the current heatwave is the most severe ever recorded in Europe. Several countries have shattered long-standing temperature records:

Czech Republic: 41.9°C

Germany: 41.7°C

Poland: 40.5°C

June temperature records were also broken in the UK and Switzerland.

Even after western Europe began cooling slightly, temperatures continued rising across eastern Europe and the Balkans, with around 130 million people still expected to experience temperatures above 35°C on Monday.

Why has the heatwave become so deadly? The heat has caused widespread fatalities across Europe.

The World Health Organization said more than 1,300 excess deaths have been recorded since June 21.

The deaths include:

-Elderly people suffering heat-related illnesses

-Children left inside locked vehicles

-Young people who drowned while trying to cool off in rivers and lakes

France has been among the hardest-hit countries, reporting around 1,000 excess deaths linked to the heatwave. Officials said 85% of victims were aged 65 or older.

The country also reported:

-At least 74 drowning deaths since June 18

-Funeral homes and morgues, particularly in Paris, reaching capacity due to the surge in fatalities

Health experts warn the death toll is likely to rise further.

Ukraine's power grid under pressure The extreme temperatures are adding fresh strain to Ukraine's electricity network, already severely damaged by more than four years of Russian attacks.

Authorities imposed emergency power outages in the western Rivne region after temperatures exceeded 36C. Temporary blackouts were also announced in the Khmelnytsky region, while five additional regions warned residents to prepare for possible electricity disruptions.

Ukraine's state weather service forecast temperatures between 35C and 38C.

Yasno CEO Sergii Kovalenko said the heat was placing additional stress on infrastructure already operating at the limits of its capacity while undergoing repairs after repeated wartime attacks.

Wildfires spread across Balkans The Balkans remained on high alert as temperatures climbed toward 40C.

Firefighters battled forest fires on Croatia's Adriatic island of Vis, using dozens of personnel and firefighting aircraft to contain the blaze.

Bosnia continued efforts to extinguish fires near Mostar, while Albania contained a wildfire that burned olive groves and shrubland near the southern village of Klos.

Croatia issued red heat alerts for Zagreb, Split and Dubrovnik, while Serbia warned temperatures could reach 39C. Kosovo also advised vulnerable residents to remain indoors during the hottest part of the day.

(With AFP inputs)

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