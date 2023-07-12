Extreme heat is expected to continue across most of the Mediterranean till the next which has triggered high temperatures in many South European countries. Reportedly, temperature in Frankfurt could go up to 34 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above the season's average while the UK is expected to remain cooler in the next days.

According to a recent report by The Guardian, parts of southern and western Europe are experiencing unusually high temperatures this year due to a large area of high pressure over the region, known as a blocking high This weather phenomenon is preventing the usual pattern of low-pressure systems moving eastwards from the Atlantic into Europe, leading to very dry and stable conditions.

The report noted that this weather phenomenon causes warm air to be trapped under the blocking high, triggering a heat dome that acts like a lid, raising the temperature. The heat dome is also expected to expand in the coming days and could spread across north-eastern Europe.

According to a Bloomberg report, citing Maxar Technologies Inc, the heat dome is spreading from the Sahara to Italy and the Balkans, which could see temperatures rise as much as 7 degrees above normal over the next 10 days.

The latest weather phenomenon could see temperatures soar to 44 degrees Celsius in Spain's Andalusia region on Wednesday. The national weather forecaster in Spain has issued an "extreme risk" warning for the region.

As per the Bloomberg report, similar to last year climate change is leading to extremely hot weather conditions to Europe this year which could lead to a strain on the energy and transport infrastructure in the region.

Recent data from World Meteorological Organization indicates that the planet witnessed the hottest week on record in the first week of July. The specialized UN agency further noted that temperatures are constantly breaking records on land and in oceans which could lead to potentially devastating impacts on ecosystems and environment.

The world has warmed an average of nearly 1.2 C since the mid-1800s, unleashing extreme weather including more intense heatwaves, more severe droughts in some areas and storms made fiercer by rising seas. This year sea surface temperatures have hit unprecedented levels this year, while Antarctic sea ice has shrunk to a record low.