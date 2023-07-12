Europe heatwave warning: Rising temperatures lead to weather alerts in many countries2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Extreme heat continues across Mediterranean, triggering high temperatures in South Europe. A blocking high is causing dry and stable conditions, with temperatures expected to rise 7 degrees above normal over next 10 days. Climate change leading to strain on energy and transport infrastructure.
Extreme heat is expected to continue across most of the Mediterranean till the next which has triggered high temperatures in many South European countries. Reportedly, temperature in Frankfurt could go up to 34 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above the season's average while the UK is expected to remain cooler in the next days.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×