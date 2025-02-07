Europe is looking to roll back climate accounting rules
Yusuf Khan , Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Feb 2025, 05:34 PM IST
SummaryChanges would seek to ease companies’ regulatory burden amid concerns over continent’s competitiveness.
The European Commission is reviewing elements of its flagship Green Deal environmental policy, as worries over rising costs and a lack of competitiveness with China and the U.S. grow within the continent.
