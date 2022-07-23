Europe is tested anew, this time by energy, inflation and Putin

“I think all the evidence is that the consensus is holding remarkably well: This is something which has to be resisted, that Ukraine has to be supported, and that we cannot make shoddy compromises with Putin," said David O’Sullivan, director general of the Dublin-based Institute of International and European Affairs and a former EU ambassador to the U.S. The only exception to that, he said, could be Hungary, whose foreign minister was in Moscow on Thursday trying to buy more natural gas.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}